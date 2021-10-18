Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 3.686 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 30 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1547
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12489
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12694
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|October 18, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|10
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|32x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|57 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|768
|TMUs
|256
|48
|ROPs
|128
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
