Apple M1 Max vs AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
49
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
93
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
71
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Newer - released 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2029 vs 1785 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1528
Ryzen 9 7940HS +19%
1817
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12295
Ryzen 9 7940HS +42%
17495
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3841
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1777
Ryzen 9 7940HS +14%
2026
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +1%
12570
12425
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|May 7, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M1
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon 780M
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|2
|-
|E-Threads
|2
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|10
|16
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|40x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|57 billions
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|4 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|30 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP8
|Peak temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|Radeon 780M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Shading Units
|4096
|768
|TMUs
|256
|48
|ROPs
|128
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|60 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|- LPDDR5-6400
| - DDR5-5600
- LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
