We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7940HS and Max
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2029 vs 1785 points
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Max
1528
Ryzen 9 7940HS +19%
1817
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max
12295
Ryzen 9 7940HS +42%
17495
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Max
1777
Ryzen 9 7940HS +14%
2026
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Max +1%
12570
Ryzen 9 7940HS
12425
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Max and AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released May 7, 2022 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M1 Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon 780M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 2 -
E-Threads 2 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 10 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 40x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 57 billions 25 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 4 nm
TDP (PL1) 30 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Socket Apple M-Socket FP8
Peak temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) Radeon 780M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 3000 MHz
Shading Units 4096 768
TMUs 256 48
ROPs 128 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP 60 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7940HS
8.12 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR5-6400 - DDR5-5600
- LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 64 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS or Apple M1 Max?
Avatar
HGT 12 January 2023 06:29
AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS. Processor base Frequency higher than Apple M1 max.
0 Reply
