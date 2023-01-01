Home > CPU Comparisons > M1 Pro or Ryzen 9 7940HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7940HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7940HS and Pro
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
1514
Ryzen 9 7940HS +11%
1687
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12048
Ryzen 9 7940HS +27%
15261
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M1 Pro
1754
Ryzen 9 7940HS +7%
1871
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M1 Pro
12478
Ryzen 9 7940HS +24%
15525
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 Pro and AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released October 18, 2021 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M1 Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon 780M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 2 -
E-Threads 2 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 10 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 40x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 33.7 billions 25 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 4 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FP8
TDP 30 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) Radeon 780M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz 3000 MHz
Shading Units 2048 768
TMUs 128 48
ROPs 64 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP 30 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7940HS
8.12 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 32 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS or Apple M1 Pro?
