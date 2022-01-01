Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U: what's better?

Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U

Apple M1
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
Apple M1
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6850U and M1
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U – 14 vs 28 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1530 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1
1512
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +7%
1615
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7690
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +85%
14219
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +10%
3729
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
3403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
14677
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +62%
23737
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +13%
1733
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
1528
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +9%
8161
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
7507
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 April 20, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Rembrandt
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 8 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 27x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors 16 billions -
Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP 14 W 15-28 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 1024 768
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 128 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U or Apple M1?
