Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
87
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
43
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
93
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U – 14 vs 28 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1530 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1512
1615
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7690
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +85%
14219
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +10%
3729
3403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14677
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +62%
23737
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1 +13%
1733
1528
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1 +9%
8161
7507
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|April 20, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|27x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|16 billions
|-
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|14 W
|15-28 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|128
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
