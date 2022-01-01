Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U VS Apple M1 AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6850U and M1 Advantages of Apple M1 Consumes up to 50% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U – 14 vs 28 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers

14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1530 points Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later

Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Supports quad-channel memory

47% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U

General Vendor Apple AMD Released November 20, 2020 April 20, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set ARMv8 x86-64 Codename Icestorm and Firestorm Rembrandt Socket Apple M-Socket FP7 Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon 680M Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 8 16 Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency - 100 MHz Multiplier - 27x L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 512K (per core) L3 Cache - 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Transistors 16 billions - Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm TDP 14 W 15-28 W Max. temperature - 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU AMD Radeon 680M GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 2000 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 1024 768 TMUs 64 48 ROPs 32 32 Execution Units 128 12 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Apple M1 2.6 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U 3.686 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 16 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 4 Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s - ECC Support No - Misc Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes - 20