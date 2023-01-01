Home > CPU Comparisons > Apple M1 or Ryzen 9 7940HS: what's better?

Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7940HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7940HS and M1
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Apple M1
1528
Ryzen 9 7940HS +12%
1707
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7812
Ryzen 9 7940HS +134%
18267
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Apple M1
1765
Ryzen 9 7940HS +7%
1891
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Apple M1
7796
Ryzen 9 7940HS +102%
15716
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M1 and AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released November 20, 2020 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M1 Zen 4 (Phoenix)
Integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU Radeon 780M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 4 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.2 GHz 4.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.1 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 8 8
Total Threads 8 16
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 40x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 12MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 16 billions 25 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 4 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket FP8
TDP 14 W 35-54 W (configurable)
Peak temperature - 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 GPU Radeon 780M
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1278 MHz 3000 MHz
Shading Units 1024 768
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 128 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7940HS
8.12 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR4X-4266 DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
Memory Size 16 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 68.25 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS or Apple M1?
