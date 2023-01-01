Apple M1 vs AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 against the 4.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7940HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
35
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
88
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
64
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR5-5600 RAM
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 4 versus 5 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1528
Ryzen 9 7940HS +12%
1707
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7812
Ryzen 9 7940HS +134%
18267
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3735
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14396
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1765
Ryzen 9 7940HS +7%
1891
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7796
Ryzen 9 7940HS +102%
15716
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|November 20, 2020
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M1
|Zen 4 (Phoenix)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon 780M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.2 GHz
|4.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|5.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.1 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|8
|8
|Total Threads
|8
|16
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|40x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|16 billions
|25 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|4 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP8
|TDP
|14 W
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|-
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 GPU
|Radeon 780M
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1278 MHz
|3000 MHz
|Shading Units
|1024
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|128
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4X-4266
|DDR5-5600, LPDDR5x-7500
|Memory Size
|16 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|68.25 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1