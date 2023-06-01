Apple M2 Max vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Max are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
71
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
80
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 30 vs 45 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1623 points
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +4%
1619
1559
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +6%
15700
14758
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3290
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24081
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +23%
2006
1637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +49%
15013
10045
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|June 1, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|-
|Rembrandt
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|32x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Max GPU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|768
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|96 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|-
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|20
