We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Max are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and Max
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Ryzen 7 6800H – 30 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 6 nanometers
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1623 points
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +4%
1619
Ryzen 7 6800H
1559
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +6%
15700
Ryzen 7 6800H
14758
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Max
n/a
Ryzen 7 6800H
24081
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +23%
2006
Ryzen 7 6800H
1637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +49%
15013
Ryzen 7 6800H
10045
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Max and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 1, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename - Rembrandt
Socket Apple M-Socket FP7
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 32x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 5 nm 6 nm
TDP 30 W 45 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock - 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units - 768
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 12
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Max
n/a
Ryzen 7 6800H
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 96 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version - 4.0
PCI Express Lanes - 20

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Apple M2 Max?
