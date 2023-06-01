Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Max or Ryzen 9 7950X3D: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores against the 4.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7950X3D are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X3D and Max
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Newer - released 5-months later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2308 vs 1997 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max
1667
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +31%
2177
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max
15056
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +151%
37795
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max
1993
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +15%
2295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max
14873
Ryzen 9 7950X3D +85%
27487
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Max and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released June 1, 2023 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 4 (Raphael)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 16
P-Threads 8 32
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 5.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 16
Total Threads 12 32
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 42x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache - 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 67 billions 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket AM5
TDP 30 W 120 W
Peak temperature - 89°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1344 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 4864 128
TMUs 304 8
ROPs 152 4
Execution Units - 2
TGP 70 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X3D
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 96 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D official page
PCI Express Version - 5.0
PCI Express Lanes - 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D or Apple M2 Max?
