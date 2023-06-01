Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Max or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Max are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Around 341.35 GB/s (500%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1759 points
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +7%
1604
Apple M1
1500
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +100%
15515
Apple M1
7754
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Max
n/a
Apple M1
3724
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Max
n/a
Apple M1
14207
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +14%
1995
Apple M1
1746
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max +92%
14863
Apple M1
7734
Specifications

General

Vendor Apple Apple
Released June 1, 2023 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set ARMv8 ARMv8
Codename Apple M2 Apple M1
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU Apple M1 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 10 4
P-Threads 10 4
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 2 4
E-Threads 2 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 12 8
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket Apple M-Socket
TDP 30 W 14 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units - 1024
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Max
n/a
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 96 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

PCI Express Version - 4.0

