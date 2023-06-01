Apple M2 Max vs M1 Ultra
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Max are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Ultra – 30 vs 60 Watt
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1772 points
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Around 390.4 GB/s (95%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
Benchmarks
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|Apple
|Released
|June 1, 2023
|March 8, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|ARMv8
|Model number
|-
|APL1106/APL1W06
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Max GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|20
|Threads
|12
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|48MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|114 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|30 W
|60 W
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Max GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|8192
|TMUs
|-
|512
|ROPs
|-
|256
|TGP
|-
|120 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|96 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|8
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|409.6 GB/s
|800 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
