We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 Max (laptop) with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Max are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and Max
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the M1 Ultra – 30 vs 60 Watt
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1772 points
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 390.4 GB/s (95%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +7%
1619
M1 Ultra
1511
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max
15700
M1 Ultra +52%
23883
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Max
n/a
M1 Ultra
3905
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Max
n/a
M1 Ultra
41018
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Max +13%
2006
M1 Ultra
1783
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Max
15013
M1 Ultra +59%
23862
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Max and M1 Ultra

General

Vendor Apple Apple
Released June 1, 2023 March 8, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 ARMv8
Model number - APL1106/APL1W06
Socket Apple M-Socket Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

Performance

Cores 12 20
Threads 12 20
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 48MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 114 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP 30 W 60 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 8192
TMUs - 512
ROPs - 256
TGP - 120 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Max
n/a
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 96 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 8 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 409.6 GB/s 800 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

