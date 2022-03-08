Home > M1 Ultra: performance and specs

Apple M1 Ultra

Apple M1 Ultra

M1 Ultra - desktop processor produced by Apple for socket Apple M-Socket that has 20 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3200 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core).

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Apple M1 Ultra in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
21434
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23952

Specifications

M1 Ultra technical specifications

General

Vendor Apple
Released March 8, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set ARMv8
Socket Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

Performance

Cores 20
Threads 20
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.2 GHz
L1 Cache 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Transistors 114 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm
TDP 60 W

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1296 MHz
Shading Units 8192
TMUs 512
ROPs 256
TGP 120 W
Max. Resolution 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
20.8 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 819.2 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Сompetitors

