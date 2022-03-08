Apple M1 Ultra
M1 Ultra - desktop processor produced by Apple for socket Apple M-Socket that has 20 cores and 20 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 3200 MHz. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core).
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
21434
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
23952
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|Released
|March 8, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Performance
|Cores
|20
|Threads
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.2 GHz
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Transistors
|114 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|TDP
|60 W
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|8192
|TMUs
|512
|ROPs
|256
|TGP
|120 W
|Max. Resolution
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
20.8 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|819.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No