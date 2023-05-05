Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Ultra or M1 Ultra: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Ultra (laptop) with 24-cores against the 3.2 GHz M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Apple M2 Ultra are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and Ultra
Advantages of Apple M2 Ultra
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Supports up to 192 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1972 vs 1772 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra +12%
1698
M1 Ultra
1519
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra +14%
27348
M1 Ultra
24017
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra
n/a
M1 Ultra
3875
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra
n/a
M1 Ultra
40969
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Ultra +12%
1986
M1 Ultra
1772
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Ultra +18%
28016
M1 Ultra
23804
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Ultra and M1 Ultra

General

Vendor Apple Apple
Released May 5, 2023 March 8, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 ARMv8
Codename Apple M2 Apple M1
Model number - APL1106/APL1W06
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core) Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 16 16
P-Threads 16 16
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Total
Total Cores 24 20
Total Threads 24 20
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 64MB (shared) 48MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors 134 billions 114 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 60 W 60 W
Socket Apple M-Socket Apple M-Socket

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Max GPU (76-core) Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1296 MHz
Shading Units - 8192
TMUs - 512
ROPs - 256
TGP - 120 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Ultra
n/a
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - LPDDR5-6400 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 192 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 16 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 800 GB/s 800 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Ultra or M2 Ultra?
