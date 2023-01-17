Home > CPU Comparisons > M2 Pro or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and Pro
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1493 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +12%
1676
Ryzen 5 5600G
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +34%
15056
Ryzen 5 5600G
11217
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +30%
4161
Ryzen 5 5600G
3205
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +33%
26491
Ryzen 5 5600G
19939
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +34%
2013
Ryzen 5 5600G
1503
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +97%
15059
Ryzen 5 5600G
7633
Specifications

Full technical specification of Apple M2 Pro and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Apple AMD
Released January 17, 2023 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set ARMv8 x86-64
Codename Apple M2 Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 6
P-Threads 8 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) - 4.4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 39x
L1 Cache 192K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 32MB (shared) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache - 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors 40 billions 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 5 nm 7 nm
Socket Apple M-Socket AM4
TDP 30 W 45-65 W (configurable)
Peak temperature - 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 450 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1398 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 2432 448
TMUs 152 28
ROPs 76 7
TGP 35 W 10-45 W
Max. Resolution 7680x4320 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
M2 Pro
6.8 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types LPDDR5-6400 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 204.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes - 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Apple M2 Pro?
