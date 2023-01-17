Apple M2 Pro vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 7 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1493 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +12%
1676
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +34%
15056
11217
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +30%
4161
3205
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +33%
26491
19939
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
M2 Pro +34%
2013
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
M2 Pro +97%
15059
7633
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Apple
|AMD
|Released
|January 17, 2023
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|ARMv8
|x86-64
|Codename
|Apple M2
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Integrated GPU
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|-
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|2.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|6
|Total Threads
|12
|12
|Bus Frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|39x
|L1 Cache
|192K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|32MB (shared)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|-
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|40 billions
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|5 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|Apple M-Socket
|AM4
|TDP
|30 W
|45-65 W (configurable)
|Peak temperature
|-
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|450 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1398 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|2432
|448
|TMUs
|152
|28
|ROPs
|76
|7
|TGP
|35 W
|10-45 W
|Max. Resolution
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|LPDDR5-6400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|204.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|-
|24
