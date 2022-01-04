Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400F or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Intel Core i5 12400F
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Intel Core i5 12400F
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400F against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 12400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1686 vs 1520 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +14%
1694
Ryzen 5 5600G
1483
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +8%
11987
Ryzen 5 5600G
11119
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +11%
3529
Ryzen 5 5600G
3171
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F
19480
Ryzen 5 5600G +1%
19740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400F +11%
1674
Ryzen 5 5600G
1509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400F +11%
8699
Ryzen 5 5600G
7821
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400F and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i5-12400F -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 448
TMUs - 28
ROPs - 7
TGP - 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400F
n/a
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400F official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs Intel Core i5 12400F
2. Intel Core i5 11600K vs Intel Core i5 12400F
3. Intel Core i5 12600K vs Intel Core i5 12400F
4. Intel Core i5 11400F vs Intel Core i5 12400F
5. AMD Ryzen 5 3600 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
7. Intel Core i5 11600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
8. AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
9. Intel Core i5 11400 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i5 12400F?
EnglishРусский