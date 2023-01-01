Intel Core i3 1215U vs AMD Ryzen 5 7530U VS Intel Core i3 1215U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7530U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7530U and 1215U Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U Newer PCI Express version – 4.0 Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7530U Newer - released 11-months later

Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and AMD Ryzen 5 7530U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released February 23, 2022 January 5, 2023 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne) Model number i3-1215U - Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU Performance Cores P-Cores 2 6 P-Threads 4 12 Base Frequency (P) 1.2 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Efficient Cores E-Cores 4 - E-Threads 4 - Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz - Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz - Total Total Cores 6 6 Total Threads 8 12 Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 12x 20x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package Transistors - 10.7 billions Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm Socket BGA-1744 FP6 TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 15 W Max. Boost TDP 55 W - Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 2000 MHz Shading Units 512 128 TMUs 32 8 ROPs 16 4 Execution Units 64 2 TGP 45 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i3 1215U 1.43 TFLOPS Ryzen 5 7530U 0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20