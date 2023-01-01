Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 1215U or Ryzen 5 7530U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 1215U vs AMD Ryzen 5 7530U

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1215U against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7530U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7530U and 1215U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1215U
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
5784
Ryzen 5 7530U +60%
9281
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1215U
5999
Ryzen 5 7530U +10%
6576
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 1215U and AMD Ryzen 5 7530U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 5, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Model number i3-1215U -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 6
P-Threads 4 12
Base Frequency (P) 1.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 6 6
Total Threads 8 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12x 20x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 10MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 512 128
TMUs 32 8
ROPs 16 4
Execution Units 64 2
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 1215U
1.43 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7530U
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 1215U official page AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7530U or Intel Core i3 1215U?
