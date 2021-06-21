Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 11320H or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i5 11320H vs Apple M1

Intel Core i5 11320H
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i5 11320H
Apple M1

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5-3.2 GHz Intel Core i5 11320H with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 11320H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i5 11320H – 14 vs 35 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 1.69 TFLOPS
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1490 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 11320H
1518
Apple M1 +17%
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 11320H
5267
Apple M1 +49%
7851

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 11320H and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released June 21, 2021 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i7-11320H -
Socket BGA-1449 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.5-3.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25-32x -
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 28-35 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 768 1024
TMUs 48 64
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 11320H
1.69 TFLOPS
Apple M1 +54%
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 11320H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 4 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 1135G7 and Core i5 11320H
2. Ryzen 5 5600H and Core i5 11320H
3. Ryzen 5 5600U and Core i5 11320H
4. Core i7 11370H and Core i5 11320H
5. Core i5 1155G7 and Core i5 11320H
6. Core i7 1065G7 and Apple M1
7. Core i7 9750H and Apple M1
8. Core i7 1165G7 and Apple M1
9. Ryzen 7 5800H and Apple M1
10. Core i9 9880H and Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i5 11320H?
EnglishРусский