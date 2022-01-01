Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1135G7 or Ryzen 5 5625U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

Intel Core i5 1135G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
Intel Core i5 1135G7
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

We compared two CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 5625U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 1135G7 – 25 vs 28 Watt
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
2707
Ryzen 5 5625U +12%
3031
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
10051
Ryzen 5 5625U +49%
14988
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7
4378
Ryzen 5 5625U +29%
5651
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Barcelo
Model number i5-1135G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-24x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 640 448
TMUs 40 28
ROPs 20 7
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 4500U or Core i5 1135G7
2. Core i7 1165G7 or Core i5 1135G7
3. Ryzen 5 5500U or Core i5 1135G7
4. Core i5 10210U or Core i5 1135G7
5. Core i5 1035G7 or Core i5 1135G7
6. Ryzen 5 5500U or Ryzen 5 5625U
7. Ryzen 7 5700U or Ryzen 5 5625U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U or Intel Core i5 1135G7?
EnglishРусский