Intel Core i5 1135G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7530U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 8192 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1478 vs 1313 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1357
Ryzen 5 7530U +7%
1447
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5052
Ryzen 5 7530U +86%
9380
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2742
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10001
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1315
Ryzen 5 7530U +13%
1486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4672
Ryzen 5 7530U +41%
6592
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|January 5, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen 3 (Cezanne)
|Model number
|i5-1135G7
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|6
|P-Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Total Cores
|4
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|9-24x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|TDP
|12-28 W (configurable)
|15 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|128
|TMUs
|40
|8
|ROPs
|20
|4
|Execution Units
|80
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 7530U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
