We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 1135G7 with 4-cores against the 0 GHz i3 N305 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i3 N305 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N305 and 1135G7
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1313 vs 1096 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 N305
  • Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +12%
1357
Core i3 N305
1211
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +40%
5052
Core i3 N305
3616
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1135G7 +19%
1315
Core i3 N305
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1135G7 and i3 N305

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 2, 2020 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake Alder Lake
Model number i5-1135G7 i3-N305
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU UHD Graphics (32EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 -
P-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (P) 0.9-2.4 GHz 0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.2 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 8
E-Threads - 8
Base Frequency (E) - 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 4 8
Total Threads 8 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 9-24x 18x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 2MB (shared)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1449 BGA-1744
TDP 12-28 W (configurable) 9-15 W (configurable)
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 640 256
TMUs 40 16
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 32
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i3 N305
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 1
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page Intel Core i3 N305 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 9

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 N305 or i5 1135G7?
