Intel Core i5 1235U vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1235U with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 1235U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1743 vs 1470 points
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i5 1235U – 14 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3366
Apple M1 +13%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11126
Apple M1 +33%
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1483
Apple M1 +18%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4066
Apple M1 +146%
9984
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-U
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i5-1235U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|13x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|1024
|TMUs
|40
|64
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1235U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
