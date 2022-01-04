Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12400 or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12400 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

Intel Core i5 12400
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
Intel Core i5 12400
AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12400 with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 12400
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1730 vs 1574 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +14%
1708
Ryzen 7 5700G
1496
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
11907
Ryzen 7 5700G +17%
13965
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12400
19615
Ryzen 7 5700G +25%
24428
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12400 +10%
1723
Ryzen 7 5700G
1560
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12400 and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i5-12400 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12400
0.35 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700G
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 10700K and Core i5 12400
2. Ryzen 7 5800X and Core i5 12400
3. Core i5 10400 and Core i5 12400
4. Core i9 11900K and Core i5 12400
5. Core i5 12600K and Core i5 12400
6. M1 Max and Ryzen 7 5700G
7. Ryzen 5 5600X and Ryzen 7 5700G
8. Ryzen 7 4700G and Ryzen 7 5700G
9. Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 7 5700G
10. Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G and Ryzen 7 5700G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i5 12400?
EnglishРусский