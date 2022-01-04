Intel Core i5 12400
Core i5 12400 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1710
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12119
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3580
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19722
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8851
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-12400
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|TMUs
|48
|ROPs
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
0.35 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20