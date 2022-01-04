Home > Core i5 12400: performance and specs

Intel Core i5 12400

Intel Core i5 12400

Core i5 12400 - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 6 cores and 12 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2500 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4400 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 18 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730.

Benchmarks

Performance tests of Intel Core i5 12400 in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1710
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12119
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3580
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19722
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8851

Specifications

Core i5 12400 technical specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released January 4, 2022
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-12400
Socket LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 6
Threads 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz
Shading Units 192
TMUs 48
ROPs 24
Execution Units 24
TGP 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12400 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 12400 and Core i7 10700K
2. Core i5 12400 and Core i5 10400
3. Core i5 12400 and Ryzen 5 5600X
4. Core i5 12400 and Ryzen 7 5800X
5. Core i5 12400 and Core i7 11700K
6. Core i5 12400 and Core i9 11900K
7. Core i5 12400 and Core i5 11600K
8. Core i5 12400 and Core i5 11400
9. Core i5 12400 and Ryzen 5 5600G
10. Core i5 12400 and Core i5 12600K
11. Core i5 12400 and Core i5 12400F

Comments

Do you have any questions about Core i5 12400? Please, use comment form below
EnglishРусский