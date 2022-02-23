Intel Core i5 1240P vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1240P with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
93
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
47
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
100
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
77
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240P
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1240P – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1937 vs 1581 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1141
Apple M2 +37%
1565
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8400
Apple M2 +4%
8738
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3358
Apple M2 +23%
4115
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1240P +22%
18050
14800
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1565
Apple M2 +24%
1936
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7170
Apple M2 +24%
8901
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|-
|Model number
|i5-1240P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|17x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1456 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|1024
|TMUs
|40
|64
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1240P official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
3 (30%)
7 (70%)
Total votes: 10