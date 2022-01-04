Intel Core i5 12450H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- More powerful AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 3.686 vs 0.84 TFLOPS
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1496
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13117
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3615
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19672
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8645
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i5-12450H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|384
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|12
|32
|Execution Units
|48
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12450H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
