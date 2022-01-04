Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12450H or Ryzen 7 6800H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12450H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12450H against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 12450H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 12450H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • More powerful AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 3.686 vs 0.84 TFLOPS
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12450H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Rembrandt
Model number i5-12450H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 384 768
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 12 32
Execution Units 48 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12450H
0.84 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H +339%
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12450H official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i5 12450H?
