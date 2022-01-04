Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X VS Intel Core i5 12500H AMD Ryzen 9 5900X We compared two 12-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5900X and 12500H Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later

Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 45 vs 105 Watt

Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)

More than 10° C higher critical temperature Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Has 46 MB larger L3 cache size

Unlocked multiplier

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released January 4, 2022 October 8, 2020 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-H Vermeer Model number i5-12500H - Socket BGA-1744 AM4 Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) No Performance Cores 12 12 Threads 16 24 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.8 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 37x L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 64MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 35-45 W 105 W Max. temperature 100°C 90°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz - Shading Units 640 - TMUs 40 - ROPs 20 - Execution Units 80 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12500H 1.41 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 5900X n/a Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s ECC Support - Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 28 20