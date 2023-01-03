Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1335U or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1335U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Intel Core i5 1335U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Intel Core i5 1335U
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U with 10-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1335U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 1335U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
  • Newer - released 2-years later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1685 vs 1108 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +46%
1719
Ryzen 5 5500U
1181
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +51%
1695
Ryzen 5 5500U
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +49%
7401
Ryzen 5 5500U
4967
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1335U and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 3, 2023 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Zen 2 (Lucienne)
Model number i5-1335U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 6
P-Threads 4 12
Base Frequency (P) 1.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 6
Total Threads 12 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 21x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 10-25 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 640 448
TMUs 40 28
ROPs 20 7
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1335U
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1335U official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

