Intel Core i3 1315U vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 1.2 GHz Intel Core i3 1315U against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i3 1315U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1315U
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- 47% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1630 vs 1108 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1315U +42%
1678
1181
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6215
Ryzen 5 5500U +14%
7116
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2459
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13201
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 1315U +46%
1637
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 1315U +25%
6219
4967
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 2 (Lucienne)
|Model number
|i3-1315U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|6
|P-Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|E-Cores
|4
|-
|E-Threads
|4
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|6
|6
|Total Threads
|8
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|10MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|TDP
|15 W
|10-25 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|55 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|512
|448
|TMUs
|32
|28
|ROPs
|16
|7
|Execution Units
|64
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR5x-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 1315U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
