Home > Ryzen 7 7730U: performance and specs

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U

AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
  • Cores: 8
  • L3 cache: 16MB (shared)
  • TDP: 15 W
  • Transistor size: 7 nm
Ryzen 7 7730U - laptop processor produced by AMD for socket FP6 that has 8 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 2000 MHz, but due to Turbo Core technology, it can perform up to 4500 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 16 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000).

Benchmarks

Performance tests of AMD Ryzen 7 7730U in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1456
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10303
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7487
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Ryzen 7 7730U technical specifications

General

Vendor AMD
Released January 5, 2023
Type Laptop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Zen 3 (Cezanne)
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8
P-Threads 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8
Total Threads 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No

Package

Transistors 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 7 nm
Socket FP6
TDP 15 W
Peak temperature 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 2000 MHz
Shading Units 128
TMUs 8
ROPs 4
Execution Units 2
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
ECC Support Yes

Misc

Official site AMD Ryzen 7 7730U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 7730U or Ryzen 7 6800U​
2. Ryzen 7 7730U or Ryzen 7 5825U
3. Ryzen 7 7730U or Core i7 1365U
4. Ryzen 7 7730U or Ryzen 5 7520U
5. Ryzen 7 7730U or Ryzen 5 7530U
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

Do you have any questions about Ryzen 7 7730U? Please, use comment form below
Promotion
EnglishРусский