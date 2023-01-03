Intel Core i5 1335U vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
76
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
31
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
87
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
62
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +14%
1734
1523
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7380
Apple M1 +6%
7823
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3518
Apple M1 +7%
3762
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +19%
17155
14369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1709
Apple M1 +3%
1766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7596
Apple M1 +2%
7746
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i5-1335U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|4
|P-Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|8
|Total Threads
|12
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|13x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|14 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|55 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|1024
|TMUs
|40
|64
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|- LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1335U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
