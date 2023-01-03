Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1335U or M1 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1335U vs Apple M1 Max

We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 1335U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
  • Newer - released 8-months later
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +12%
1732
M1 Max
1547
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U
7398
M1 Max +68%
12452
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U
3509
M1 Max +10%
3861
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U
17082
M1 Max +31%
22377
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U
1713
M1 Max +5%
1791
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U
7563
M1 Max +67%
12632
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1335U and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 May 7, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M1
Model number i5-1335U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 8
P-Threads 4 8
Base Frequency (P) 1.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 2
E-Threads 8 2
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 10
Total Threads 12 10
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 13x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-15 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 55 W -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 640 4096
TMUs 40 256
ROPs 20 128
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1335U
1.41 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1335U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i5 1335U?
