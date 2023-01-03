Intel Core i5 1335U vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two 10-core laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U against the 3.2 GHz Apple M1 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
50
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
94
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
72
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
- Newer - released 8-months later
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +12%
1732
1547
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7398
M1 Max +68%
12452
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3509
M1 Max +10%
3861
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17082
M1 Max +31%
22377
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1713
M1 Max +5%
1791
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7563
M1 Max +67%
12632
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|May 7, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Apple M1
|Model number
|i5-1335U
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|2
|8
|P-Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|2
|E-Threads
|8
|2
|Base Frequency (E)
|0.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|10
|10
|Total Threads
|12
|10
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|13x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP (PL1)
|12-15 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP (PL2)
|55 W
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1250 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|4096
|TMUs
|40
|256
|ROPs
|20
|128
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
| - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267
|- LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1335U official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
