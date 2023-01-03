Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1335U or Apple M2: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1335U vs Apple M2

Intel Core i5 1335U
VS
Apple M2
Intel Core i5 1335U
Apple M2

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Multi-Core Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 1335U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1704 points
Promotion

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +9%
1732
Apple M2
1584
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U
7398
Apple M2 +18%
8693
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U
3509
Apple M2 +15%
4036
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +11%
17082
Apple M2
15426
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U
1713
Apple M2 +13%
1942
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U
7563
Apple M2 +19%
9012
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1335U and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 3, 2023 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake Apple M2
Model number i5-1335U -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 4
P-Threads 4 4
Base Frequency (P) 1.3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 13x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP (PL1) 12-15 W (configurable) 15 W
Max. Boost TDP (PL2) 55 W -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 640 1024
TMUs 40 64
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1335U
1.41 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types - DDR5-5200
- DDR4-3200
- LPDDR5-6400
- LPDDR5x-6400
- LPDDR4x-4267		 - LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1335U official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1335U and AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
2. Intel Core i5 1335U and Intel Core i7 1355U
3. Intel Core i5 1335U and Intel Core i5 1235U
4. Intel Core i5 1335U and AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
5. Apple M2 and Intel Core i5 12500H
6. Apple M2 and Intel Core i7 12700H
7. Apple M2 and Intel Core i7 13700K
8. Apple M2 and Apple M2 Pro
9. Apple M2 and Apple M1
10. Apple M2 and Intel Core i7 13700H
Compare other CPUs (540+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i5 1335U?
Promotion
EnglishРусский