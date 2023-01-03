Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1335U or Core i3 N305: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1335U vs i3 N305

Intel Core i5 1335U
VS
Intel Core i3 N305
Intel Core i5 1335U
Intel Core i3 N305

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.3 GHz Intel Core i5 1335U with 10-cores against the 0 GHz i3 N305 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1335U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between N305 and 1335U
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1335U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1685 vs 1096 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +42%
1713
Core i3 N305
1207
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +105%
7336
Core i3 N305
3579
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1335U +54%
1684
Core i3 N305
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1335U +59%
7333
Core i3 N305
4605
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1335U and i3 N305

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 3, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i5-1335U i3-N305
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) UHD Graphics (32EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 2 -
P-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (P) 1.3 GHz 0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.6 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 0.9 GHz 1800 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Total
Total Cores 10 8
Total Threads 12 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 13x 18x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 2MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
TDP 12-15 W (configurable) 9-15 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 55 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1250 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 640 256
TMUs 40 16
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 32
TGP 15 W 45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1335U
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i3 N305
0.74 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-5200, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-6400, LPDDR5x-6400, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-4800
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 1
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1335U official page Intel Core i3 N305 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 9

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 N305 or i5 1335U?
