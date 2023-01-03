Intel Core i5 13500 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13500 with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1850 vs 1644 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 40960 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +19%
1861
1566
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +1%
20678
20447
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +14%
3928
3449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
32477
Ryzen 9 5900X +21%
39151
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +12%
1839
1637
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12982
Ryzen 9 5900X +9%
14132
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i5-13500
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|12
|P-Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|12
|Total Threads
|20
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|4.15 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|154 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
