We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13500 (desktop) with 14-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500H and 13500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1850 vs 1622 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +10%
1857
Core i5 12500H
1695
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +69%
20689
Core i5 12500H
12213
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +13%
4025
Core i5 12500H
3548
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +39%
30424
Core i5 12500H
21838
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +14%
1836
Core i5 12500H
1614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +28%
13010
Core i5 12500H
10155
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13500 and i5 12500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 3, 2023 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Raptor Lake Alder Lake
Model number i5-13500 i5-12500H
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 4
P-Threads 12 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 8
E-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 14 12
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1744
TDP 65 W 35-45 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 154 W 95 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13500
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13500 official page Intel Core i5 12500H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12500H or i5 13500?
