Intel Core i5 13500 vs i5 12500H
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13500 (desktop) with 14-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1850 vs 1622 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +10%
1857
1695
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +69%
20689
12213
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +13%
4025
3548
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +39%
30424
21838
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13500 +14%
1836
1614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +28%
13010
10155
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 3, 2023
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i5-13500
|i5-12500H
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|4
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|8
|E-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|14
|12
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1744
|TDP
|65 W
|35-45 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|154 W
|95 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13500 official page
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
