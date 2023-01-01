Intel Core i5 13500 vs i5 12600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13500 with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 13500 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13500
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 12.8 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1883
1890
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13500 +20%
20868
17424
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3989
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27856
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1918
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11660
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2023
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-13500
|i5-12600K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|14
|10
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
