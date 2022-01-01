Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 7600X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 105 vs 125 Watt
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
- Newer - released 10-months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12600K +2%
1882
1844
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +17%
17211
14669
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3958
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27196
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11582
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|September 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|RDNA 2
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|38MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|RDNA 2
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1