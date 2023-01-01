Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12600K or Ryzen 5 7600: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600

Intel Core i5 12600K
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 7600
Intel Core i5 12600K
AMD Ryzen 5 7600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i5 12600K with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 7600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7600 and 12600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 7600
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +28%
17183
Ryzen 5 7600
13395
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12600K +15%
11610
Ryzen 5 7600
10136
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12600K and AMD Ryzen 5 7600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 27, 2021 January 10, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i5-12600K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 12 12
Base Frequency (P) 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.9 GHz 5.1 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 4 -
E-Threads 4 -
Base Frequency (E) 2.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 10 6
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 38x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1700 AM5
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP 150 W 88 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 16 8
ROPs 8 4
Execution Units 32 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 7600
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page AMD Ryzen 5 7600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 12600K and Ryzen 7 5800X
2. Core i5 12600K and Core i7 12700K
3. Core i5 12600K and Core i5 12400F
4. Core i5 12600K and Ryzen 7 5700X
5. Core i5 12600K and Core i5 13600K
6. Ryzen 5 7600 and Ryzen 5 3600
7. Ryzen 5 7600 and Ryzen 5 5600
8. Ryzen 5 7600 and Core i7 13700
9. Ryzen 5 7600 and Ryzen 7 7700
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 7600 or Intel Core i5 12600K?
EnglishРусский