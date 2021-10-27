Intel Core i5 12600K
Core i5 12600K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 10 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770.
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1910
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24350
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13514
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Released
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-12600K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|10
|Threads
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|TMUs
|16
|ROPs
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|TGP
|15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.78 TFLOPS
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20