Intel Core i5 12600K

Core i5 12600K - desktop processor produced by Intel for socket LGA-1700 that has 10 cores and 16 threads. The base clock frequency of the CPU is 3700 MHz, but due to Turbo Boost technology, it can perform up to 4900 MHz. The size of the L3 cache is 20 MB. Please note that this chip has integrated graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770.

Benchmarks

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1910
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17588
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4108
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24350
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1955
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13514

Specifications

General

Vendor Intel
Released October 27, 2021
Type Desktop
instruction set x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-12600K
Socket LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 10
Threads 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm
TDP 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1550 MHz
Shading Units 256
TMUs 16
ROPs 8
Execution Units 32
TGP 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12600K official page
PCI Express Version 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20

