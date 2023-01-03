We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13500HX with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7745HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.