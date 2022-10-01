Intel Core i5 13600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 13600K are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Around 29.12 GB/s (61%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1980 vs 1626 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- Newer - released 2-years later
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +23%
1971
1599
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +59%
24337
15319
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3474
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28292
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +22%
1976
1624
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +36%
14353
10523
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 1, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i5-13600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|44MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1550 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
