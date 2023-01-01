Intel Core i5 13600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7700 are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
90
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
78
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Has 6 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +6%
1997
1886
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +32%
23395
17685
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4153
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38471
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2015
Ryzen 7 7700 +2%
2061
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +28%
16235
12685
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 1, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i5-13600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|-
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1