Intel Core i5 13600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7800X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 7 7800X are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 105 vs 125 Watt
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +2%
1991
1956
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K +4%
23196
22402
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
4174
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38015
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
2009
Ryzen 7 7800X +4%
2080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16076
Ryzen 7 7800X +1%
16159
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|January 10, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i5-13600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|14
|10
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|45x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|40MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
