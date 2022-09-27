Intel Core i5 13600K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Consumes up to 26% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 125 vs 170 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1990
Ryzen 9 7900X +2%
2020
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
24648
Ryzen 9 7900X +18%
29163
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1981
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14517
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|September 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|Raphael
|Model number
|i5-13600K
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|AM5
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|47x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|6.57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|170 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
