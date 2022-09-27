Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 13600K or M1 Ultra: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and 13600K
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 59% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1772 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 710.4 GB/s (793%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 52% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 60 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 6 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +31%
2000
M1 Ultra
1523
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K
23410
M1 Ultra +3%
24013
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +9%
4229
M1 Ultra
3886
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K
38329
M1 Ultra +8%
41263
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +13%
2018
M1 Ultra
1778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 13600K
16338
M1 Ultra +46%
23833
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 13600K and Apple M1 Ultra

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released September 27, 2022 March 8, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Raptor Lake-S -
Model number i5-13600K APL1106/APL1W06
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

Performance

Cores 14 20
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 35x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 2MB (per core) 48MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 114 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1500 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 8192
TMUs 16 512
ROPs 8 256
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 120 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 13600K
0.78 TFLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 89.6 GB/s 800 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 13600K official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

