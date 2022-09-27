Intel Core i5 13600K vs Apple M1 Ultra
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i5 13600K with 14-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
95
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
85
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
87
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13600K
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 59% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2015 vs 1772 points
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Around 710.4 GB/s (793%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 52% less energy than the Core i5 13600K – 60 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 6 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +31%
2000
1523
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
23410
M1 Ultra +3%
24013
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +9%
4229
3886
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
38329
M1 Ultra +8%
41263
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 13600K +13%
2018
1778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
16338
M1 Ultra +46%
23833
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 27, 2022
|March 8, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Raptor Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i5-13600K
|APL1106/APL1W06
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|20
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|35x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|2MB (per core)
|48MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|114 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1500 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|8192
|TMUs
|16
|512
|ROPs
|8
|256
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|120 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|89.6 GB/s
|800 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 13600K official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
