Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1165G7 or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i7 1165G7
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
Intel Core i7 1165G7
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

We compared two CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 1165G7
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 28 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1640 vs 1483 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
5958
Ryzen 5 5600X +98%
11788
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
2861
Ryzen 5 5600X +17%
3361
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
10559
Ryzen 5 5600X +106%
21785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
1461
Ryzen 5 5600X +11%
1626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1165G7
4805
Ryzen 5 5600X +73%
8308

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 2, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price 426 USD 299 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake UP3 Zen 3
Model number i7-1165G7 -
Socket BGA-1449 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 12-28x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 12-28 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100-1400 MHz -
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS or Intel Core i7 1165G7
2. AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i7 1165G7
3. Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i7 1165G7
4. Intel Core i7 1160G7 or i7 1165G7
5. AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Intel Core i7 1165G7
6. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Ryzen 5 5600X
7. Intel Core i5 10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
8. AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT or Ryzen 5 5600X
9. AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Ryzen 5 5600X
10. Intel Core i7 11700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i7 1165G7?
EnglishРусский