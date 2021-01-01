Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two CPUs: the 1.2-2.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 28 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1640 vs 1483 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1478
Ryzen 5 5600X +3%
1519
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5958
Ryzen 5 5600X +98%
11788
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2861
Ryzen 5 5600X +17%
3361
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10559
Ryzen 5 5600X +106%
21785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1461
Ryzen 5 5600X +11%
1626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4805
Ryzen 5 5600X +73%
8308
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|426 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-1165G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|12-28x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1