Intel Core i7 11700 vs i5 12400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.35 TFLOPS
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1429
Core i5 12400 +19%
1700
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9260
Core i5 12400 +29%
11948
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3109
Core i5 12400 +14%
3552
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +5%
20693
19671
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1657
Core i5 12400 +4%
1723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700 +9%
9579
8756
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-11700
|i5-12400
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
