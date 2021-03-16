Intel Core i7 11700 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700 against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 65 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
584
585
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5324
Ryzen 7 5800X +10%
5873
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3455
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28530
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1631
Ryzen 7 5800X +3%
1685
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8255
Ryzen 7 5800X +22%
10100
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|323 USD
|449 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11700
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
