Intel Core i7 11700F vs i7 11700
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7 11700F against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
592
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5466
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2342
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21004
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1664
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9744
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|323 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700F
|i7-11700
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.9 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
