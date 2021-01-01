Intel Core i7 1180G7 vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 0.9-2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 1180G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
95
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
44
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
- Supports up to 32 GB LPDDR4x-4267 RAM
- 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 1.69 TFLOPS
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1482 points
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the Core i7 1180G7 – 14 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1267
Apple M1 +17%
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3411
Apple M1 +125%
7673
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3741
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1464
Apple M1 +18%
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5006
Apple M1 +50%
7508
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 1, 2020
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-1180G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1598
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|0.9-2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|9-22x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|2 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|7-15 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x2880 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
