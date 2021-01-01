Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.2-3.0 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
90
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
71
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 50% less energy than the Core i7 1185G7 – 14 vs 28 Watt
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1533 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +37%
566
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +4%
2216
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2995
Apple M1 +26%
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11385
Apple M1 +34%
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1561
Apple M1 +13%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5634
Apple M1 +35%
7634
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|November 20, 2020
|Launch price
|426 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|12-30x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|12-28 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
