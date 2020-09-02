Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs i7 1165G7
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i7 1185G7 against the 2.8 GHz i7 1165G7. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +17%
585
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2254
Core i7 1165G7 +14%
2564
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2849
Core i7 1165G7 +14%
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10385
Core i7 1165G7 +25%
12932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +8%
1644
1524
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1185G7 +15%
5906
5122
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 2, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-1185G7
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
